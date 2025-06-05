New Cleveland law orders businesses to be transparent about salaries in job postings

Negotiating a salary can be one of the most difficult but important parts of interviewing for a new job. But often, the expected salary is nowhere to be found on job posting, and previous salaries can be used to limit applicants negotiating power.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss new legislation passed by the Cleveland City Council. It aims to help close gender and racial pay gaps through greater salary transparency.

The legislation will require businesses with more than 15 employees to include salary ranges in job postings.

It also bans questions about a candidate's salary history in an effort to prevent underpaid workers from unknowingly selling themselves short.

The measure was inspired by similar laws already in effect in 14 states and Ohio cities like Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo.

After those laws passed, Cleveland City Council says in Ohio, women's wages saw an increase, while men's wages were unaffected.

The move is part of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's broader push to boost worker protections. In his first term, Bibb revived the Fair Employment Wage Board and helped implement paid parental leave for city workers.

The new law, which goes into effect in October, was introduced by Ward 17 Councilmember Slife, who represents West Park, Kamm's Corners and part of the Puritas neighborhoods.

Later in the hour, we'll bring you a new installment of the music podcast, "Shuffle."

Fans of Americana are stomping their boots for Country Honk. The four-piece Cleveland band is making waves with its debut album and building a following across Northeast Ohio—and beyond. This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz talked with Thor Platter, the frontman of Country Honk.