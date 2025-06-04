Ohio Senate budget amendments address school funding, Browns dome proposal

Senate Republicans revealed their two-year state operating budget proposal Tuesday afternoon which included increased funding for a majority of public schools and a different approach to providing stadium funding.

Lake County Republican, Senator Jerry Cirino, who chairs the Finance Committee called the budget "bold."

Among the many details in the 5,000 page document: using the state's unclaimed funds to create a Sports and Culture Facility Fund. Money from this would go to the Browns domed stadium proposal as well as other requests from other teams.

The Senate budget keeps the Fair School Funding Plan but relied on data from 2022 to set the funding amount.

The entire operating budget must be approved by both chambers and signed by June 30. It will go into effect on July 1 and remain in effect until 2027.

We will begin Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas" with our Statehouse reporter Sarah Donaldson to discuss the Senate budget amendments.

Later, we bring you the latest episode of our "Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up" podcast.

This week the podcast takes us into Lorain and a program that was started to help give young people a shelter from gun violence

In this episode, the ninth of eleven, we hear about ACES or (Achievement through Community Education & Support). It offers mentoring, counseling, and a way for teens to redirect themselves onto a different path.

The podcast is co-hosted by Ideastream's Director of Engaged Journalism Marlene Harris-Taylor and Myesha Watkins the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

They sat down with the founder of ACES, Michael Ferrer, who has spent his life and career working with youth and stepped in to help when local police were overwhelmed. And we hear from Jessicka Castro the program's associate director who found help in the program when she was a teen.

Guests:

-Sarah Donaldson, Reporter, Statehouse News Bureau

- Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-Host, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Myesha Watkins, Co-Host, Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

-Michael Ferrer, Founder, ACES

-Jessicka Castro, Associate Director, ACES

