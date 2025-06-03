Knight Foundation supports local journalism as news deserts increase

Local news deserts are spreading at an alarming pace, according to the 2024 State of Local News report from Northwestern, which found that 204 counties in the U.S. don't have any news outlet, and 1,500 counties only have one.

When communities aren't informed, it can lead to increased polarization, decreased voting and increased government corruption.

But one organization that got its start in Akron has been fighting to support communities and independent local news since its founding, 75 years ago this December, the Knight Foundation. The Akron Beacon Journal was the first newspaper owned by the Knight brothers.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about supporting democracy across the country and here locally with the Knight Foundation's President and CEO Maribel Pérez Wadsworth. Maribel is also the former president of Gannett Media and publisher of USA today. She recently spoke as part of an Akron Roundtable conversation.

Later in the hour, we'll bring you a conversation about classroom misbehavior, which has continued to increase nationwide since the return of in-person instruction.

The Lorain City School District is experiencing a surge in classroom misbehavior, particularly in its elementary schools, raising concerns among teachers and parents about student safety and learning conditions.

Incidents reported include students being chased with scissors or teachers being physically harmed.

Parents say their concerns have been ignored and that there are few consequences for misbehavior.

The district acknowledges the issue and cites steps taken, including hiring more staff and introducing new curriculum, though funding challenges remain.

While some classrooms have shown improvement, families and the teachers union say more change is needed to keep classrooms safe.

In the second half of the program, we'll explore this issue in depth happening not just in Lorain, but across the country since the pandemic, and discuss some contributing factors including unmet mental health needs and poverty.