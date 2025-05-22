Discover 60 hikes within 60 miles of Cleveland in this local guide book

Going on a hike is a great way to step away from the screens, breathe a little deeper and explore the world at your own pace.

Here in Northeast Ohio, we're lucky to be surrounded by a variety of trails, lush forests and peaceful lakeshores— all within a short drive, for both nature enthusiasts and novices.

The "Sound of Ideas" Host Jenny Hamel recently spoke with author Diane Stresing about her new book "60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Cleveland: Including Akron and Canton."

It's a collection of some of the best local places to get out there enjoy some fresh air.

Inside, Stressing provides expert tips about where to hike, what to expect when you get there, and key information about the trails' difficulty, scenery and hiking time.

Just in time for summer, the book is available to purchase online. For more information, visit Stresing's personal website.