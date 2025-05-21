Experts discuss what hospice and palliative care are and how they can help

Contemplating a life-limiting or life-changing illness or even death can be difficult topics for Americans.

Last year, USA Today conducted a survey which found about 30% of Americans surveyed found it difficult to talk about or even contemplate their own mortality.

When it comes to managing serious illness or the final phase of life, surveys show that a majority of Americans say they have at least heard of hospice or palliative care but most admit they may not know a lot about either topic.

We're going to talk about both to begin Wednesdays “Sound of Ideas” and try to dispel some of the myths that may surround hospice and palliative care.

Later, all this season on Ideastream's "Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up" podcast, we have been exploring the many aspects of gun violence including its impact and the grassroots efforts to try and keep communities safe.

This week, in the latest episode, the eighth of eleven, the podcast focused on a pilot program in Cuyahoga County that seeks to give young offenders, especially young Black men a second chance.

The Violence Intervention Program or VIP runs within the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas and is overseen by Judge Brendan Sheehan. It's designed to help young people caught with a gun that hast not been used in a crime get back on track. The program offers both support and a clear record rather than punishment.

Guests:

-Bill Finn, President and CEO, Hospice of the Western Reserve

-Dianne Waddington, Social Work Manager, Helderberg Hospice, Somerset West, South Africa

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-Host, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Myesha Watkins, Co-Host, Executive Director, Peacemakers Alliance, Cleveland

-Judge Brendan Sheehan, Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas



