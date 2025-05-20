100 years of Cleveland Public Library: A celebration amid uncertain times for libraries

On May 6, 1925, the Cleveland Public Library Main Branch opened its doors to the public in Downtown Cleveland.

Over the past 100 years, libraries have become vital resources for our communities—not just as places to borrow books, but as hubs for literacy, job training, technology access and lifelong learning.

Today, however, many of these institutions face an uncertain future following the announcements of proposed state and federal funding cuts. They’re also under increasing scrutiny over the content of their collections and who has access to them.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll mark the milestone anniversary of the Cleveland Public Library, which celebrated with a series of events this month. Highlights include the unveiling of a new Ohio Historical Marker, the grand opening of a reimagined makerspace called TechCentral, and a new retail space in The Arcade.

Then we’ll explore the current challenges facing libraries and hear from advocates calling for greater support. We’ll talk with representatives from library systems across the region to learn more about their efforts.

Later in the hour, we'll hear from local food banks that are also navigating federal funding cuts, rising prices and food shortages. One in four children in Northeast Ohio is considered food insecure. When school lets out for the summer, many children lose access to daily nutritious meals.

To address child hunger during the summer months, the Children’s Hunger Alliance and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank are partnering to expand access to free meals at more than 100 sites across the region.

This effort comes at a challenging time. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture canceled $1 million worth of food deliveries—equivalent to about 20 semi-truckloads.

Local advocates warn that these cuts could have serious consequences, as more than 400,000 individuals in Northeast Ohio rely on the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.