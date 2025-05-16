Frustrated Ohioans want to end property taxes in the state | Reporters Roundtable

A grassroots effort to eliminate property taxes in Ohio received the green light this week to begin gathering signatures for the proposed ballot measure.

Citizens for Property Tax Reform must gather 443,000 valid signatures from 44 of Ohio's 88 by July 2 to qualify for the November ballot.

Property taxes and relief have been a major concern for Ohioans as valuations have risen steeply for many over the last few years.

We will begin the Friday “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” with the property tax amendment and what it could mean for Ohio if passed.

Later, the Cleveland Clinic is set to change its copay collection policy starting June 1. The hospital system made the announcement in a letter sent to patients on May 13.

Hospital staff will now collect copays before or at check-in for nonemergency outpatient appointments.

The city of Cleveland wants to regulate short-term rentals to respond to growing concerns and complaints from residents.

It's estimated that Cleveland has anywhere from 900 to 1,500 units in the city, but an actual number is hard to come by.

The Ohio Senate advanced a bill this week that would ban ranked choice voting. Several Ohio cities have eyed the idea. Ranked choice is referred to as an "instant runoff" where voters rate their favorite candidates.

House Republicans have proposed more changes for the State Board of Education. Lawmakers want to remove the 11 elected members of the board and retain just five members, all appointed by the governor.

A bill that would turn your phone or computer into a digital casino has been introduced in Columbus. The bill would expand online gambling from sports betting to include poker and casino games as well as lottery and horse race betting.

We wrap the show with the crowd sourced commencement speech put together and delivered by Mike McIntyre.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Phil Trexler, Editor-in-Chief, The Marshall Project Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

