Environmental threats facing Northeast Ohioans, explained by a cardiologist

In Northeast Ohio, issues like lead exposure, aging infrastructure and air pollution are more than just nuisances — they're public health concerns, hitting some communities harder than others.

And here's the connection that doctors say people miss: these environmental risks are tied to heart disease, the leading cause of death in Ohio. From water pollution to heavy metals, the very factors harming our environment are also damaging our cardiovascular health.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're looking at the air we breathe, the water we drink and the environmental threats around us that may be putting our health, and especially our hearts at risk.

Later in the hour, we'll discuss a documentary premiering in Cleveland.

Israeli airstrikes killed more than 50 Palestinians in northern Gaza earlier this week, according to Palestinian health officials, as Israel signaled plans to escalate its ground offensive. Meanwhile, Hamas has released the last living American hostage it was holding in Gaza—one of the 250 people abducted during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Amid the ongoing violence, a new documentary spotlights individuals in the region who are rejecting conflict in favor of peace.

"There Is Another Way" tells the story of Combatants for Peace, a bi-national organization made up of former Israeli and Palestinian fighters. Once sworn enemies, these individuals have chosen to lay down their weapons and embrace nonviolence in pursuit of a just future for all people in the region.

The film will have its Cleveland premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Cinematheque, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Tickets are available for purchase here.

To end the hour, we'll bring you another installment of "The Menu" our bi-weekly series with some of the fine minds over at Cleveland Magazine.

We dive into the latest food trends, best bites and profile the chefs behind the plates.

This week, it's the cream of the crop: the best restaurants that the greater Cleveland area has to offer.

Cleveland Magazine's best restaurants list is out now.