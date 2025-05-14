NEO Catholics discuss the selection of Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV will be formally inaugurated at a mass in St. Peter’s Square on May 18. World and religious leaders as well as the public will gather for the ceremony which is the formal beginning of his papacy.

Last week, cardinals chose the Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost to succeed Pope Francis who died last month. He took the papal name Leo XIV. He is the first pope from the United States, though the pope spent much of his life abroad as a missionary mainly in Peru.

He is also the first Augustinian Pope, and the former leader of the Order of St. Augustine.

Pope Leo is considered an ally of Pope Francis, and has butted head with the Trump administration, chiefly over its handling of immigrants.

In his first remarks to the crowds, Pope Leo called for a church that is “always looking for peace, charity, and being close to people, especially those who are suffering.”

On Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we will begin with a discussion with Northeast Ohio Catholics about the selection of the new pope and what it means to have an pope from the Midwest leading the global church.

Later, when you were growing up did you have chores? Many of today’s children are doing fewer chores around the house largely due to heavy school and extracurricular activities. But experts say skipping chores may mean children are missing out.

Guests:

-Cary Dabney, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Theology, Walsh University

- Sister Marian Durkin, Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine

-Kate Eshelman, Psy.D., Pediatric Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Lori Sugarman-Li, Family Coach, Author, "Our Home"

