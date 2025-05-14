Should children have household chores?

Doing the dishes, making your bed, cleaning around the house, you know these tasks, but you probably don't love them. These are all chores. And while many of us grew up helping around the house, these days many kids are getting out of doing chores.

They're so busy, with sports and homework and after school clubs.

But research suggests that chores are strong predictors of life success and making sure your kids help out around the house is one of the best things you can do for them.

We'll get a better understanding of why chores are important, what chores are appropriate for your kids, and how to get them to help out around the house without a big battle.

Guests:

-Dr. Kate Eshelman, Pediatric Psychologist, Cleveland Clinic

-Lori Sugarman-Li, Family Coach, Author, "Our Home"



