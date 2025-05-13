Federal government resumes collections on defaulted student loans, impacting millions of borrowers

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a pause was put on nearly all federal student loan payments in order to offer relief for borrowers. Payments resumed in fall of 2023, though borrowers didn't face consequences from missed payments until the following fall.

But this month, the Trump administration resumed collection efforts on defaulted student loans -- which occurs after 270 days or more of nonpayment. It marks the end of the pandemic-relief for student borrowers.

The Department of Education says five million people are in default and millions more are on the precipice. These borrowers could face garnishment of federal money including tax refunds, social security and federal salaries, and many are already seeing a major hit to their credit scores.

It's been a confusing time for borrowers, some who may not even realize they are in default, or may be worried about these collections.

To start Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about student loans with Winston Berkman-Breen, the Legal Director of the Student Borrower Protection Center, a national organization that works to eliminate the burden of student debt.

Later in the hour — In April, 32 AmeriCorps members placed in Northeast Ohio were abruptly dismissed from service.

Since October, these individuals, part of the Northern Ohio Watershed Corps, or NowCorps, had been deployed at 17 host sites, contributing to efforts like restoring Cleveland's urban tree canopy, improving local water quality, and promoting healthier habitats throughout the region.

These members have lost vital safety nets — including stipends, healthcare coverage, and transitional support, leaving many without clear next steps.

The dismissals were part of the sweeping cuts from DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, which terminated nearly $400 million in AmeriCorps grants, with Ohio losing $9 million in funding.