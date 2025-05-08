NIH launches autism study using Medicare, Medicaid data, local experts react

The National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced yesterday a research partnership with a focus on studying the root causes of autism spectrum disorder.

The announcement followed comments made last month by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a press conference Kennedy called autism a growing "epidemic" in the U.S. and vowed to investigate and identify environmental toxins he claimed are responsible.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2022 showed increased autism diagnoses in 1 out of every 31 children nationwide. Kennedy, however, dismissed explanations for rising cases that pointed to better diagnostics. Instead, he asserted that autism is a preventable disease.

Kennedy's comments resonated with some but also led to criticism from autism experts and advocates who noted that decades of research indicated autism stems from complex genetic, biological and environmental interactions—not a single environmental cause.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're joined by an adult with autism, the mother of a child with autism and two medical professionals to explore the complexities and nuances of autism spectrum disorder.

Milestones Autism Resources' free autism Helpdesk provides resources and troubleshooting for individuals, parents or professionals at any age, stage or ability. Intake forms can be found here.

The Milestones national autism conference, ConneXtion, will be held June 10 and 11 at John Carroll University. Day one is free to attend and features an exhibitor fair with resources, live music and food trucks. Day 2 features interactive sessions, breakout rooms and focused discussions on practical tools for families, professionals and self-advocates. Advanced registration is required for Day 2. All info can be found at milestonesconference.org.

To end the show, we'll bring you another episode of our music podcast, "Shuffle."

Kristal Mills was settled in her life, working in the corporate world in Cleveland. But the pull to explore her creative side led her down a new path.

This week, Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz spent some time with Mills exploring the industrial techno beats she produces under the name, "Slugg."

- Andrew Schlegelmilch, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist

- Cynthia Johnson, Ph.D., Director, Cleveland Clinic Center for Autism

- Estee Lowe, Helpdesk Director, Milestones Autism Resources

- Christopher Cottrell

- Kristal Mills, Musician, Slugg

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"