Book focused on the ‘Uncredited’ accomplishments of women in history

History is full of women trailblazers who made unique contributions in almost every aspect of society from politics to the arts to science and sports. But are women properly acknowledged for their accomplishments throughout history and for their accomplishments today?

Author Allison Tyra's book "Uncredited" explores the history of 600 women who've been trailblazers in all professions, but whose contributions have been minimized, overlooked and even repressed.

Here in Ohio, the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been working for greater recognition of women in the state who have been trailblazers when it comes to law, policy and politics.

Tyra will join the League of Women Voters of Ohio on May 17th for their 2025 Trailblazer Awards and Gala.

Later, we bring you the latest episode of the Ideastream Public Media podcast, “Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up.” The podcast is telling the stories trauma caused by violence and spotlighting some grassroots community leaders who are working on solutions.

In this latest episode, the seventh of eleven, we hear from 10-year-old Lorenzo Roberson, who lost his best friend, Kaden Coleman, to gun violence in February.

Kaden died after the car he was a backseat passenger in was shot at while it backed out of a driveway on East 147th Street. The shooting deeply impacted Lorenzo who just two weeks later, took his grief and concerns directly to Mayor Justin Bibb at a community meeting.

Lorenzo wanted to know what is being done so that his life won't be cut short too?

Guests:

-Jen Miller, Executive Director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

-Allison Tyra, Author, “Uncredited”

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Podcast Co-Host, Director Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Myesha Watkins, Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

-Lorenzo Roberson

-Angelo Roberson

-Sonya Pryor-Jones, Chief of Youth and Family Success, City of Cleveland

