NEO non-profit targets racial disparities in maternal and infant health

Cleveland's infant mortality rate is significantly higher than the national average. Black babies are three times more likely not to make it to their first birthdays than white babies.

A new birthing center in the city's Hough neighborhood aims to improve those numbers.

The birthing center, operated by Birthing Beautiful Communities, will give women a space to give birth with a doula, and provide other support services like lactation consultants and mental health supports.

Bringing down the infant mortality rate has been a goal of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's, and just last week he announced initiative aimed at improving birth rates around the state.

This Ideastream project, helmed by Education Reporter Conor Morris, looks to share the voices of Cleveland Metropolitan School District high school students.

The blog offers these students a chance to write openly about topics like gun violence, LGBTQ+ rights, and phones in schools— and gives them insight into the journalistic process.

