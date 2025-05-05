Local author examines some of the factors behind toxic masculinity

Traditional gender roles used to be accepted unquestioningly. Now ideas like "toxic masculinity" are being examined by psychologists and social scientists through a variety of lenses.

Ideastream Public Media's Jeff St. Clair recently sat down for a conversation with Dr. Ron Levant, Professor Emeritus at the University of Akron and former president of the American Psychological Association to discuss his book "The Problem With Men."

Dr. Levant has spent decades researching the psychology of men and societal views of masculinity. He has authored or edited 20 books over the course of his career.

"The Problem With Men," is a memoir that includes reflections on his childhood, personal mental health experiences and professional path.

The book also examines traditional concepts of masculinity and their impact on men and society.

Guests:

- Ron Levant, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, The University of Akron; Former President, American Psychological Association

- Jeff St. Clair, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media