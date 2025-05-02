Board makes a quick change in leadership for Akron Public Schools| Reporters Roundtable

Akron’s board of education accepted the resignation of the current superintendent and hired its next district leader without a search. It all happened in one very long meeting this week.

Out is Michael Robinson who leaves after less than two years leading the district. An investigation found allegations that he bullied and intimidated staff were credible.

In is Mary Outley. She’s twice been the interim superintendent and was tapped for the job when the board put Robinson on leave earlier this month due to the investigation into complaints against him.

We will begin the Friday “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable” with the district’s change in leadership.

The state’s budget director blasted the plan to issue $600 million in bonds to pay for a domed stadium in Brook Park. Browns owners are pursuing the domed stadium as part of a larger mixed-use development near the stadium.

The Ohio House included the bonds in its version of the state operating budget that is still being crafted in Columbus.

Ohio lawmakers have passed on to the governor a wide-ranging energy bill that addresses the state’s growing need for more electricity.

The bill, House Bill 15, also wiped out coal plant subsidies that Ohio electricity customers have been paying since the fees were passed in the scandal-ridden House Bill 6, six years ago.

Cleveland schools are facing a significant budget deficit and must cut at least $150 million over the next three years. This week the board approved ending the extra days and minutes that about a quarter of the schools in the district build into their calendars to offer more instruction time.

The East Palestine Board of Education has filed a lawsuit seeking $30 million over unpaid costs and unfulfilled financial commitment related to a 2023 train derailment. A Norfolk-Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3, 2023 and caused widespread environmental damage.

Cleveland City Council passed a new law to help close race and gender pay gaps by requiring businesses to list salary ranges in job ads and banning questions about past pay. The goal is to boost fairness, particularly for women and minorities. It's part of a broader push by the city to strengthen worker protections.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Local Government Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

