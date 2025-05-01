Kent State University marks 55th anniversary of May 4 shootings

On May 4, 1970, Kent State University became the site of one of the defining moments in the Vietnam War Era.

What began as a student protest against the U.S. invasion of Cambodia ended in gunfire when members of the Ohio National Guard opened fire on unarmed students during a demonstration.

In seconds, four young lives were lost: Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder. Nine others were wounded.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll reflect on the May 4 shootings and discuss its impact on America— both then and now.

Joining the show to commemorate the 55th anniversary are two survivors of the historic day, Chic Canfora and Dr. Thomas Grace. Chic was one of the student protesters present and her brother, Alan Canfora, was shot and wounded. Dr. Grace was also protesting and was struck in the ankle by a National Guardsman's bullet.

For more information about May 4 and the university's events, visit www.kent.edu/may4. A livestream of the commemoration will be available Sunday for those who are unable to attend in person.

Later in the hour, we’ll explore the future of renewable energy in Ohio.

Back in 2008, the state set an ambitious target: by 2025, 25% of all kilowatt-hours produced by investor-owned electric distribution companies would come from alternative energy sources.

This “25 by 2025” initiative was a bipartisan effort aimed at boosting Ohio’s manufacturing sector by encouraging the production of solar panels and wind turbines, while also cutting carbon emissions and reducing pollution from coal-fired power plants.

How far did we get toward that 25% renewable goal before it was totally eliminated in 2019?

To close out the show, we’ll bring you a new episode of "The Menu" with Cleveland Magazine’s Dillon Stewart. This week, he’s highlighting the best spots to grab a beer from Northeast Ohio’s vibrant craft brewing scene.