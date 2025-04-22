New book weaves together knitting tips and personal stories of Cleveland club

More than a decade ago, former Plain Dealer columnist Eleanor Bergholz started a knitting group at the Rice Branch of Cleveland Public Library on the city's East Side. That group still meets today.

In all those years of gathering, beautiful works of yarn work were created. But something else emerged too.

Bergholz found that just as a collection of stitches holds together a piece of work, the collection of people in the group held their families and one another together.

Over the years, stitch by stitch and story by story, a narrative of resilience and interpersonal connection was created.

It's the subject of Bergholz's new book, "When Knitting Becomes Nurture."

Ideastream's Anna Huntsman spoke with Bergholz, as well as Portia Dawn, one of the knitters about the club and the writing of the book.

Guests:

- Anna Huntsman, Akron / Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Eleanor Bergholz, Author, "From Knitting To Nurture"

- Portia Dawn, Knitting Club Participant