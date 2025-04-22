Great Lakes, tiny threats: Experts explore the impacts of microplastics

Microplastics — tiny plastic particles less than five millimeters in size — have been found in all five Great Lakes, posing a threat to aquatic ecosystems and human health. These particles come from a wide range of sources, including synthetic clothing, personal care products, and industrial waste. They're small enough to slip through traditional filtration systems and accumulate in our drinking water and food chains.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk with Dr. Sherri Mason, Director of Project NePTWNE at Gannon University and a nationally recognized expert on plastic pollution in freshwater systems. Dr. Mason's research was among the first to document the widespread presence of microplastics in the Great Lakes.

Through Project NePTWNE, she's leading efforts to monitor and reduce pollution in Lake Erie by combining research, education, and community engagement. We'll talk about the growing problem of microplastics including where they come from and what can be done to stop them.

Next in the show, we'll talk to a local startup with a similar goal. Launched by a team of Case Western Reserve University alumni, CLEANR is developing innovative filtration technology aimed at keeping microplastics out of our water systems.

Microplastics can be found in everyday household items — from synthetic clothing to cleaning products — and one of the largest sources comes from washing machines.

CLEANR's solution is a high-efficiency filter that can be installed directly onto washing machines to capture those microplastics before they enter the environment.

The CLEANR Filter is available now for pre-order with an early bird discount. Listeners can use the promo code SoundofIdeas for $20 off their first order. Filters will be delivered this June.

Finally, we'll shift our focus from the Great Lakes to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

This year, the park is celebrating its 50th anniversary and longtime head of the Conservancy for CVNP, Deb Yandala, is set to retire.

Our Environment Reporter Zaria Johnson recently spent some time with Deb and she's joining the show to help us reflect on the park's legacy and Deb's tenure as CEO.