Economists worry Ohio's agricultural sector could be hit by Trump's tariffs

President Donald Trump has made a flurry of announcements regarding tariffs over the short course of his second term.

Regardless of the delays and cancellations Trump put on certain tariffs with trading partners, the U.S. is still imposing a 145% tariff on all goods coming from China. A 10% universal tariff remains in place on many other goods.

Economics worry that the trade war with China could hit the U.S. agricultural sector in a severe way, as China is a main importer of some US goods, like soybeans.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to a pair of economists who are tracking the price of goods and forecasting what price hikes consumers across the country could see in the coming months.

Then, we'll pivot and talk about the Cleveland Thyagaraja Festival. It's a celebration of Indian classical music and is taking place this weekend. It's also the largest celebration of Indian classical music outside of India.

Finally, we wrap the hour with another installment of "The Menu." Cleveland Magazine's Dillon Stewart talks to us about the best places to get brunch around Northeast Ohio.

Guests:

- Ernie Tedeschi, Director of Economics, The Budget Lab at Yale University

- Ian Sheldon, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Agricultural Economics, The Ohio State University

- Pablo Salvador Naranjo Golborne, Writer and Director

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media