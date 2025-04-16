Tree canopy restoration: Can we rebuild the 'Forest City?'

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream's Conor Morris joins us to discuss the new decision by the Akron Board of Education.

Last night, Superintendent Michael Robinson was placed on paid administrative leave after an investigation found allegations of bullying, intimidation and retaliation against district employees to be credible.

Next in the show, we'll talk about urban tree canopy in the “The Forest City.”

It’s a nickname Cleveland has worn for over a century—emblazoned on buildings and rooted in the city’s identity.

Once, that name painted a vivid picture: a thriving urban forest with over 200,000 trees across Cleveland’s many neighborhoods. But today, that canopy is shrinking.

In 2015, the Cleveland Tree Coalition set an ambitious goal: increase the city’s tree canopy from just 19% to 30% by the year 2040.

But instead of growing, the canopy has continued to shrink. Since then, Cleveland has lost another 1%, and the decline isn’t slowing.

With every tree lost, so are the benefits they bring: cleaner air and water, protection from flooding, cooler streets, higher property values and even better physical and mental health.

Cleveland now lags behind other cities in the region. Pittsburgh’s urban tree canopy, or UTC, sits at 36%. Akron’s sits at 34%. Cleveland’s 18% is a call to action.

That’s why we’re joined today by Holden Forests & Gardens, one of the community partners working to turn this trend around.

Just in time for Arbor Day, they’re wrapping up their People for Trees campaign, a five-year effort that’s seen 15,000 new trees planted across the city.

To end the hour, a conversation about sleep.

How well are you sleeping each night? Are you getting a restful eight hours as many experts recommend? Or are you getting much less than that? Do you sleep all night or wake up one or more times?

Today's experts will discuss sleep habits and how to get help if you're not sleeping well.