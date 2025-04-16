Experts discuss how to get a better night of sleep

How well are you sleeping each night? Are you getting a restful 8 hours as many experts recommend? Or are you getting much less than that? Do you sleep all night or wake up one or more times?

In 2024, Gallup released a poll that found 57% of Americans said they weren't getting the sleep they needed to feel better. When broken down by demographics, women younger than 50 were the age group most likely to report being tired and not getting enough rest.

Sleep has become a major focus for people as it impacts both physical and mental health. As a result, a whole industry has been created around sleep-tech from apps to watches to rings, tracking data on a person's sleep patterns and habits.

But how do you maintain or acquire better sleep? We talk with a Northeast Ohio and a national expert about sleep.

Guests:

- Alicia Roth, Ph.D., Psychologist, Sleep Disorders Center, Cleveland

- Wendy Troxel, Ph.D., Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND Corporation

