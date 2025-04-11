© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas

For one local writer, the reasons for loving baseball are many

By Drew Maziasz
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:06 PM EDT
The cover of "I Love Baseball" by Wayne Stewart.
Wayne Stewart
One of Stewart's many books on baseball.

To celebrate the opening of the baseball season, Ideastream Coordinating Producer sat down with Wayne Stewart to talk about the sport.

Stewart is a retired teacher who has written dozens on books about sports. His latest release "I Love Baseball" seems to be an appropriate title for the man who began writing about the sport back in 1978.

Their conversation touched on some of Stewart's experiences covering the sport as a writer, what got him interested in the game as a young man, and how he never tires of all the unique happenings that can occur during a baseball game.

Guests:
- Wayne Stewart, Author, "I Love Baseball" and "Talking Baseball With Major League Stars"
- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas Sound of Ideas
