Northeast Ohio libraries push back against proposed state budget cuts

The state budget proposal that's making its way through the Ohio General Assembly could bring significant cuts to Ohio's public library system.

The Ohio House released its budget proposal and included in that is the gradual elimination of the Public Library Fund.

That plan is different than what was proposed by Gov. Mike DeWine, and could lead to Ohio public libraries receiving $100 million less in funding.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas" we'll discuss this new proposal and how library advocates will be in Columbus this week for Library Legislative Day, arguing to preserve funding sources for their institutions.

After that discussion, we'll dig into a couple other aspects of the new Ohio House budget proposal with Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler.

Finally, we celebrate the Cleveland Guardians home opener by talking baseball.

Northeast Ohio writer Wayne Stewart has penned numerous books about the sport and we'll hear some of the reasons he keeps coming back to "America's pastime."

Guests:

- Shenise Johnson Thomas, PhD, Chief of External Relations & Development

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

- Tracey Strobel, CEO, Cuyahoga County Public Library

- Karen Kasler, Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

- Wayne Stewart, Author, "I Love Baseball" and "Talking Baseball With Major League Stars"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media