Sound of Ideas
Animated short 'Pow!' tells the story of discovering one's culture at CIFF49

By Drew Maziasz
Published April 4, 2025 at 9:11 AM EDT
A scene from "Pow!"
Joey Clift, a Cowlitz comedian, writer and producer, has an animated short playing at this year's Cleveland International Film Festival.

The short is pulled from his experiences and where his priorities were as a young person. Through the film, Clift demonstrates that sometimes a kid is more interested in video games than embracing their history and culture. And it's a sentiment that he hopes resonates with viewers from all backgrounds.

Clift spoke with Ideastream's Jenny Hamel on the "Sound of Ideas" about "Pow!" and being an Indigenous filmmaker.

Guests:
- Joey Clift, Filmmaker and Creator, "Pow!"

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
