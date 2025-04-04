Animated short 'Pow!' tells the story of discovering one's culture at CIFF49

Joey Clift, a Cowlitz comedian, writer and producer, has an animated short playing at this year's Cleveland International Film Festival.

The short is pulled from his experiences and where his priorities were as a young person. Through the film, Clift demonstrates that sometimes a kid is more interested in video games than embracing their history and culture. And it's a sentiment that he hopes resonates with viewers from all backgrounds.

Clift spoke with Ideastream's Jenny Hamel on the "Sound of Ideas" about "Pow!" and being an Indigenous filmmaker.

Guests:

- Joey Clift, Filmmaker and Creator, "Pow!"