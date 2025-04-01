MetroHealth doctors explore microaggressions in health care in new book

In health care, the interactions between a provider and a patient are both personal and crucial to the overall wellness outcome.

But not all interactions are necessarily positive and not all outcomes in health care are equitable. Racism can impact the provider-patient relationship in ways big and small.

Two doctors at MetroHealth have compiled a collection of case narratives detailing stories from patients and providers alike. The stories are drawn mostly from Northeast Ohio but also include those from across the country.

The goal is not only to detail racism and microaggressions in the medical field but also provide a teaching resource for the next generation of medical providers.

The book is titled: "Racism, Microaggressions, and Allyship in Health Care: A Narrative Approach to Learning."

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we're joined by the two doctors who compiled and edited the collection of stories.

Later in the hour, we'll discuss another film screening during the 49th annual Cleveland International Film Festival.

We're featuring an animated short film about a Native American kid trying to find a place to charge his video game console at a powwow. Sounds simple right? Well, there's a whole lot more to it than that. "Pow!" directed by Joey Clift shows Saturday, April 5 during the "Family Day Shorts" program at Playhouse Square.