Research shows more Americans are ditching going out for staying at home

America is becoming a nation of homebodies. During the pandemic, we all spent more time at home— sometimes more than we would have liked to. But researchers have found the trend of spending more time at home actually predates the pandemic, by several decades. Technology may play a role in our reluctance to step outside the front door, but there's more to the story.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll explore the implications for the way we're spending our time— from working remotely to shopping online to sleeping more. How do these behaviors affect our mood, our cities and our urban planning?

Later in the hour, it's time once again for the annual Cleveland International Film Festival. With more than 100 feature films and nearly 200 shorts, the festival offers a wide selection. CIFF49 kicks off March 27 in Playhouse Square with the comedy "For Worse."

The festival continues in-person through April 5 before transitioning to streaming from April 6-13. We have a taste of some of the many great films screening at the festival this year with CIFF Artistic Director Mallory Martin in conversation with Ideastream Public Media's Carrie Wise.