Experts discuss key drivers of economic growth in Northeast Ohio

Talent recruitment is a crucial factor in the conversation about how Northeast Ohio can continue building a stronger economy.

How does the region keep local college graduates in the area and recruit out-of-state graduates? How does it promote growing industries like healthcare, IT and advanced manufacturing?

Team NEO, a regional economic development organization, has launched an online interactive tool highlighting Northeast Ohio's current economic opportunities and challenges. The Vibrant Economy Indicators, or VEI, are designed to measure economic performance, community strength, and individual prosperity across Northeast Ohio in an effort to create a stronger local economy by 2030.

The VEI looks at indicators that paint a picture of how Northeast Ohio compares to other cities, from larger markets like Austin, Boston and New York to closer cities like Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discover how Northeast Ohio fares in comparison and what we can do to improve our approach to the growing local economy.

Later in the hour, it's time for another installment of "The Menu," our bi-weekly look at the food scene in Northeast Ohio with the gourmands at Cleveland Magazine.

They're keeping us informed about the new restaurants, chefs and cuisines to check out. This week, we're talking about the 2025 James Beard Awards and the four Northeast Ohioans who have garnered recent nominations.