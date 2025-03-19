Ohio has changed its course several times over the decades on laws regarding adoption.

Prior to 1964 records were open and from September 18, 1996 onward, the records have also been opened. But for the hundreds of thousands of adopted people in Ohio between 1964 and 1996, the door to those past records was closed until a law was enacted in March 2015.

Adoption Network Cleveland was instrumental in the multi-phase legislative work to open the state's adoption records.

Adoption Network Cleveland conference

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we will begin with a discussion on Ohio's open adoption records and how that law impacted one woman and reunited her with her birth mother.

Later we will check in with The Ohio Newsroom on why state farmland is being snapped by not my owners based in the state or even the United States. Foreign ownership of farmland is increasing in the state.

Between 2022 and 2023, foreign investors purchased over a million acres of farmland in the U.S. Foreign ownership now makes up 2.7% of Ohio's privately held agricultural land, largely driven by political and social pressure to offset carbon emissions.

Some farmers worry about land being taken out of production for renewable energy, while others raise national security concerns.

Guests:

-Betsie Norris, Executive Director, Adoption Network Cleveland

-JJ Rett, Adopted Person, Life Coach, Volunteer, Adoption Network Cleveland

-Laura Reaman, Reunited with JJ

-Kendall Crawford, Reporter/Producer, The Ohio Newsroom