Northeast Ohio organization is helping adults who need literacy support

There are many factors that can make it difficult to assess literacy in a population. But regular assessments through the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies show that 21% of adults in Cuyahoga County scored at or below the lowest level of literacy in 2020.

“Functional illiteracy” is a term that some academics use for individuals who fall into this category. This population may be able to read, but their comprehension of words and critical thinking skills may be lacking.

Seeds of Literacy, a non-profit organization located in Cleveland has been trying to tackle the problem by offering free tutoring for over 25 years.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to a representative from Seeds of Literacy, one of the students, and Ideastream’s Education Reporter Conor Morris.

We’ll learn about what brings people through the door at their organization, what works when improving someone’s literacy skills, and how improving literacy impacts people’s lives.

Guests:

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Chris Richards, Assistant Director of Programs, Seeds of Literacy

- Tina Weaver, Seeds of Literacy Student