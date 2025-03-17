© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

President Trump's tariffs strain trade relations and Northeast Ohio economy

By Aya Cathey
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
In his first months in office, President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on major U.S. trading partners including Mexico, Canada and China.
Kenneth Sponsler
/
Shutterstock
In his first months in office, President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on major U.S. trading partners including Mexico, Canada and China.

President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China, the U.S.'s largest trading partners, with additional tariffs expected on other countries as soon as April.

Under pressure from U.S. automakers, tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico have been suspended for one month.

In retaliation, China imposed tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, including chicken, corn, soybeans, and fruit. Canada has also announced tariffs on electricity exported to several U.S. states.

In response, President Trump imposed additional tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum. His administration has stated that these measures are intended to address unfair trading practices and national security concerns.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," three local economists will explain the impact of the on-again, off-again tariffs and their impact on the local economy.

Later in the hour, the uncertainty surrounding President Trump's economic policies continues to affect the stock market and global supply chains, with economists warning of potential negative impacts on consumers.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 10% from its record high, losing over $5 trillion in the last three weeks. The escalating trade war appears to be fueling market volatility, but the Trump administration has downplayed the recent developments.

Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated he was focused on the "real economy" and was not concerned about the recent market volatility.

Our Northeast Ohio experts will talk about the stock market volatility and how it impacts the economy.

Guests:
- Kevin Jacques, Ph.D., Professor of Finance, Analytics and Economics, Baldwin Wallace University
- Sucharita Ghosh, Ph.D., Chair, Professor of Economics, University of Akron
- Bill Kosteas, Ph.D., Dean, College of Graduate Studies, Professor of Economics, Cleveland State University

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasEconomy
Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
See stories by Aya Cathey