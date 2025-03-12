Northeast Ohio economic and staffing experts weigh in on ‘frozen’ job market

Unemployment has stayed remarkably low for years, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find a new job. Economic uncertainty is leading to hiring freezes at many companies, and it's taking job seekers an average of six months to find employment. Even folks who have jobs but want to switch companies are staying put in what many are calling a "frozen" job market.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas" we'll discuss what led to this frozen job market, and what job seekers can do to improve their chances of landing work.

Later in the hour, Ideastream's "Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up" podcast is exploring the many facets of gun violence.

On this week's episode, the third of ten, Ideastream's Marlene Harris-Taylor and Myehsa Watkins of the Peacemakers Alliance talk to two young men about the stress of avoiding conflict at school and in their neighborhoods. The two talk candidly about how even the smallest of slights or embarrassments can accelerate into confrontations, gunfire and even death.

The episode also explores the work being done to interrupt violence and get mental health support services for young people.

"Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up," is presented by Ideastream Public Media, and is a co-production of Evergreen Podcasts.

You can find episodes on any podcast app or by visiting our website.

Guests:

- Susan Helper, Ph.D., Professor of Economics, Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University

- Jill Turski, Regional Director for Robert Half in Cleveland

- Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-host, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

- Myesha Watkins, Co-host, Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

- LeShawn Martins

- Dejuan Lesears

- Vincent Evans, Outreach Worker, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

- Walter Patton, Creator, Ghetto Therapy

