Northeast Ohioans share concerns as Russia-Ukraine war enters fourth year

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its fourth year. The casualties, suffering and destruction brought about by the fighting has been immense.

From the start the United States has provided billions in aid to Ukraine and military weaponry. But a new administration in Washington has added to the uncertainty regarding the war and its eventual outcome.

Last week, President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed in a verbal exchange in the Oval Office over whether the Ukrainian president had shown enough gratitude to the U.S. in general and Trump in particular.

Zelenskyy appears to be working to move past the spat and move forward with the U.S. and potential peace talks.

So how is all of this playing here in Northeast Ohio— home to a sizeable Ukrainian population? Will the peace that may be negotiated be worth the price paid by Ukraine in lives and damages to its infrastructure and environment?

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we've gathered local Ukrainians and experts to share their perspectives.

Later in the hour, the next installment of "The Menu." It's our new bi-weekly look at the food scene in Northeast Ohio with the gourmands over at Cleveland Magazine.

Editor Dillon Stewart is helping keep us informed about new restaurants in the region, new chefs and cuisines, and overall, the best foods to eat. Today, we're talking about the Lenten fish fry.

To end the hour, Ideastream Public Media's Kabir Bhatia shares details about a new Cleveland Playhouse production.

The play, "King James" runs through March 23rd, tracing Lebron James' career from his early days with the Cavs through the team's 2016 championship. The author, Rajiv Joseph, is a Cleveland Heights native and lifelong Cleveland sports fan. He's also an award-winning writer who might be best known for the film "Draft Day."

Guests:

- Maryna Didenko, Case Manager, U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants

- Taras Mahlay, M.D., President and Board Medical Advisor, Cleveland Maidan Association

- Andrew Barnes, Ph.D., Associate Professor, International Studies, Kent State University

- Zachary Nelson, Program Coordinator, Global Cleveland

- Dillon Stewart, Editor, Cleveland Magazine

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Rajiv Joseph, Author, "King James"