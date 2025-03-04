How can Northeast Ohio and the rest of the state keep up with Columbus-area developments?

There are a lot of new economic investments happening in Ohio, promising thousands of well-paying jobs. Defense contractor Anduril recently announced a production facility that plans to bring in 4,000 jobs, set to begin production next year. Intel is working on building two semiconductor plants expected to open around 2030, creating 3,000 well-paying jobs, and cost a total of $28 billion dollars.

These are some of the biggest economic investments the state has ever seen.

However, this is one problem for Cleveland, those developments are in central Ohio.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we will discuss what’s happening in Northeast Ohio on the development front and what lessons may be learned from Columbus.

We begin the hour with a check-in with our team at the Ohio Statehouse on changes proposed and passed by the Senate to the voter-approved recreational marijuana law.



Guests:

- Sarah Donaldson, Reporter/Producer, Ohio Public Radio/TV Statehouse News Bureau

- Ned Hill, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, John Glenn College of Public Affairs, The Ohio State University

- Paul Herdeg, Director, Department of Development, Cuyahoga County

- Alex Fischer, former President and CEO, The Columbus Partnership

- Matt Dolan, CEO, Team NEO

