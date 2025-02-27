Northeast Ohio movie lovers discuss Oscars picks and hidden gems

The 97th Annual Academy Awards are this Sunday, celebrating the most acclaimed films of 2024.

"Emilia Pérez," "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" lead with the most nominations, while "Conclave" and "A Complete Unknown" aren't far behind.

This year's Oscars feature a wealth of first-time nominations, including "I'm Still Here," the first South American film to be nominated for Best Picture. Additionally, Karla Sofía Gascón, starring in "Emilia Pérez," is the first openly transgender actress nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Several entertainers may also make Oscars history this year.

For "A Complete Unknown," Timothée Chalamet could become the youngest person to take home the award for Best Actor. If Cynthia Erivo wins Best Actress for "Wicked," she could become the youngest person to ever EGOT.

Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll preview the year in film with cinephiles from around Northeast Ohio, discussing which movies are worth catching up on and which great films were left off the Oscars list.

We'll also explore recommendations for family-friendly films, tearjerkers and documentaries that offer fresh perspectives.

We'll dive into how stories can help us better understand the world around us and look ahead to what’s coming next in the world of cinema.

Later in the hour, a new episode of the music podcast, "Shuffle."

A band of three teenage siblings from Stark County got their start while stuck at home during the pandemic. After five years of performing and writing together, they’re now releasing a new set of songs that reflect their growth as musicians and as a family.

We'll hear more from Compass with Ideastream Public Media’s Brittany Nader, who produces the Shuffle podcast with host Amanda Rabinowitz.