UH center will focus on preserving limbs and reducing amputations

Amputating a limb should be a last resort, but people in lower socioeconomic groups as well as African Americans are up to four times as likely to undergo an amputation than white Americans, according to Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, president of the University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute.

He has spent decades researching how to save lives through saving limbs, including his work on a new therapy that helped 76% of patients in a major clinical trial avoid amputation. That therapy, called LimFlow, was approved by the FDA in 2023.

He's also leading a new Limb Preservation Center at UH, thanks to a $5 million gift from Lorraine and Bill Dodero.

We will begin Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” talking to a Shishebor, who is considered a pioneer in limb preservation.

Later in the show, we will talk to the Cavaliers organization about its upcoming “Bow Tie Night.” The annual event will be held March 2 at Rocket Arena where the Cavaliers will play the Portland Trail Blazers.

The third annual "Bow Tie Night" honors the life and legacy of Nick Gilbert, the son of Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert. Nick Gilbert died in 2023 from complications related to neurofibromatosis type 1 known as (NF1). He was 26.

NF-1 causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways anywhere in the body. There currently is no cure.

Finally, gun violence and firearm related deaths are a public health crisis in the United States, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.

This season, Ideastream's "Living for We: Keep Ya Head Up" podcast is exploring the many facets of gun violence including the physical and mental health toll on survivors, families and communities.

This week's episode, "No Safe Space" examines school shootings including how district safety plans made on paper may not hold up when put to the test in crisis.

Guests:

-Dr. Mehdi Shishehbor, DO, PhD, President of Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, University Hospitals

-Ampha Kongkeo, Limb Preservation Coordinator, University Hospitals

- Grant Gilbert, Vice President of Basketball and Business Operations, Cleveland Cavaliers

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-Host Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Myesha Watkins, Co-Host, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

-Raina Gomez, Student

-Fran Ramos, Mother

-Travis Page, Student

-Terrance Menefee, Ed.D.

