The Rock Hall releases its nominees for the class of 2025

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum released their list of nominees for the class of 2025. The actual class of inductees will be announced in late April, and the induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in the fall.

The list is diverse and represents artists from the genres of classic rock, hip hop, pop, and new wave.

The musicians included also have hits spanning from the 1950s up to now.

Ideastream's Senior Arts Reporter Kabir Bhatia spoke to the "Sound of Ideas" team about this year's nominees and who could potentially be inducted.

2025 Nominees



Bad Company

The Black Crowes

Mariah Carey

Chubby Checker

Joe Cocker

Billy Idol

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Maná

Oasis

Outkast

Phish

Soundgarden

The White Stripes

Guests:

- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media