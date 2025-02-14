© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

The Rock Hall releases its nominees for the class of 2025

By Drew Maziasz
Published February 14, 2025 at 12:14 PM EST
Rock Hall nominees for 2025
Ideastream Public Media
The entire class of nominees for this year

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum released their list of nominees for the class of 2025. The actual class of inductees will be announced in late April, and the induction ceremony will be held in Los Angeles in the fall.

The list is diverse and represents artists from the genres of classic rock, hip hop, pop, and new wave.

The musicians included also have hits spanning from the 1950s up to now.

Ideastream's Senior Arts Reporter Kabir Bhatia spoke to the "Sound of Ideas" team about this year's nominees and who could potentially be inducted.

2025 Nominees

  • Bad Company 
  • The Black Crowes 
  • Mariah Carey 
  • Chubby Checker 
  • Joe Cocker 
  • Billy Idol 
  • Joy Division/New Order 
  • Cyndi Lauper 
  • Maná 
  • Oasis 
  • Outkast 
  • Phish 
  • Soundgarden 
  • The White Stripes 

Guests:
- Jenny Hamel, Host and Producer, Ideastream Public Media
- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
