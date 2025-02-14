Despite protests, higher education reform bill passes Ohio Senate | Reporters Roundtable

A higher education bill aimed at combating what supporters view as 'liberal bias" on public college campuses passed the Ohio Senate Wednesday, 21-11, with two Republicans joining the Democratic opponents.

The bill, once known as Senate Bill 83, languished in the last session. Republican Sponsor Jerry Cirino of Kirtland re-introduced it this session, adding back some measures that were dropped in a compromise effort last year, including a ban on faculty strikes.

We will discuss the bill including the protests and heated testimony surrounding it to begin Friday’s “Reporters Roundtable.”

The Ohio House and Senate confirmed former Ohio State University head football coach Jim Tressel as the state's lieutenant governor. Tressel replaces Jon Husted who was appointed to replace JD Vance in the United States Senate.

The confirmation vote came just days after Governor Mike DeWine nominated Tressel for the job, a surprise to many.

Baldwin Wallace University tapped former Ohio Lieutenant Governor Lee Fisher as president this week. Fisher, who also served as Ohio's attorney general and ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat for U.S. Senate against former Senator Rob Portman, is the dean of the Cleveland State University College of Law. He takes the reins as BW's 10th president on July 1.

A judge has ordered Gov. Mike DeWine to take $900 million in federal unemployment assistance offered to the state during the pandemic in 2021. DeWine turned down the help, which amounted to $300 per week for unemployed workers. He said he was concerned the federal assistance would prevent them from returning to work. The money has been appropriated by Congress and lawyer Mark Dann, the former Ohio attorney general, led a class action suit demanding the governor take the money before Congress can reappropriate it.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its 2025 nominees this week. It's a wide-ranging list with acts from the 1980s and 1990s figuring prominently.

The nominees for induction as performers are: The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, The White Stripes. Three long eligible, first-time nominees: Bad Company, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker also made the list.

Artists are eligible 25 years after their recording debut.

Guests:

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Phil Trexler, Editor-in-Chief, The Marshall Project-CLE

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV