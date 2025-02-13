First appointees with developmental disabilities elected to Cuyahoga, Stark boards

According to the U.S. Census, nearly 45 million Americans live with disabilities. In Ohio, the breadth is significant, with 16% of Cuyahoga County residents and 13% of Stark County residents living with a disability.

While people in this community share the same desires to work, recreate and participate in daily activities as anyone else, they often barriers that make even simple tasks—like crossing a street, attending an event, or using a phone—difficult or impossible.

Since 1967, Ohio's Department of Developmental Disabilities has aimed to support residents by making transportation, housing and medical care more accessible.

In Cuyahoga and Stark counties, two residents are making history by becoming the first people with developmental disabilities to serve on their respective boards of trustees. Thursday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to them about their new roles and everyday experiences living with developmental disabilities.

Statewide boards will soon be required to do the same, due to an amendment to the Ohio Revise Code that will go into effect in July. The hope is to ensure people from this community have more of a voice about how their needs are being met.

Later in the hour, it's Rock Hall nominee time. On Wednesday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum released their list of nominees for the 2025 class.

As expected, it's a diverse list covering decades of music, touching on rock, new wave, R&B and hip hop. We'll talk to Ideastream's Kabir Bhatia on who made the nominees list.

To close the show, we'll hear from Cleveland rapper and multi-instrumentalist Jinari Kemet. He's a versatile performer, bending genres and making a scene on stage.

Kemet will make his Brite Winter Music Festival debut this month, and on Thursday's "Shuffle," Kemet talked with Ideastream Public Media's Amanda Rabinowitz about finding his voice.

Thursday night, "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel will be moderating a panel discussion to celebrate the launch of Ideastream Public Media's podcast, "Living For We Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up!"

Hamel will be joined by co-hosts Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalism, and Myesha Watkins, Executive Director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance.

The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Breakthrough Sounds Recording Studio. To register, visit the Eventbrite page.

Guests:

- Sara Steimle, Board Member, Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

- Amber Gibbs, Superintendent & CEO, Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

- Crystal Waters, Ethics Council Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities

- Molly Montgomery-Maher, Stark County Service and Support Administrator

- Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, All Things Considered and Shuffle

- Jinari Kemet, Musician