Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

New season of Ideastream's 'Living for We' podcast focuses on gun violence in Cleveland

By Rachel Rood
Published February 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Marlene Harris-Taylor
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream's Living for We Season 2 podcast co-hosts Marlene Harris-Taylor and Myesha Watkins

The U.S. Surgeon General declared gun violence a public health crisis last year. Firearm-related injury has been the leading cause of death for children and teens since 2020, taking a physical and mental toll on survivors, families and communities-at-large.

This includes Cleveland, where the city recorded three times the state rate of deaths by firearms.

The new season of Ideastream's "Living for We" podcast that launched Tuesday explores the idea that there are two victims behind every bullet fired: the person in front of the gun, and the one pulling the trigger.

Ideastream’s Director of Engaged Journalism Marlene Harris-Taylor and Myesha Watkins, executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance serve as co-hosts for the podcast.

Throughout the podcast, they will talk directly with people who are navigating the streets where gun violence is normalized and spotlight those who are putting in the work to reverse the trend of violence and create meaningful change.

You'll get to hear excerpts from the podcast every other week starting Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas."

Guests:
-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Co-Host, "Living for We" & Director, Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media
-Myesha Watkins, Co-Host, "Living for We" & Executive Director, Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance

Resources:
Living for We Season 2: Keep Ya Head Up

Register here for the Living for We Launch Party
Thursday, February 13
Breakthrough Sounds Recording Studio
7615 Granger Road Valley View, OH 44125
6:30 - 9:30pm

Tags
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
