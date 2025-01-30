Cleveland aims to update air quality codes to improve health outcomes for residents

In the 1960s and 70s, Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes, known for being the first Black mayor of a major U.S. city, was also a pioneer of environmental justice, and used his platform, along with his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes, to advocate for environmental laws to improve people's living conditions.

His efforts inspired the creation of the first Earth Day and led to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.

One of Mayor Stokes' driving issues was improving air quality in the city, and consistently pointed out how pollution disproportionately affected inner-city communities.

Half a century later, this issue remains, with air pollution contributing to significantly higher pediatric asthma rates in some Cleveland neighborhoods than the national average -- almost three times higher.

The city of Cleveland is hoping to update the city's air quality standards for the first time since 1977, and is seeking input from residents through a series of public meetings this month. Jan. 30 is the last of four information sessions.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by talking about this issue with a city official, and our environmental reporter.

Later in the show, we're going to talk about the recent suspension of the mayor of East Cleveland, who is facing criminal corruption charges.

And we'll meet a legend of Akron's new-wave music scene in this week's "Shuffle."

Cleveland Department of Public Health Public Input Meetings: Air Quality Codes

Thursday, Jan. 30 - 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Virtual Click Here for Teams Link

Thursday, Feb. 6 - 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

One Hope NEO

3202 Fulton Rd.

Guests:

-Christina Yoka, Chief of Air Pollution Outreach, Cleveland Department of Public Health

-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Tracey Thomas, Musician

-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"