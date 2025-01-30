© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland aims to update air quality codes to improve health outcomes for residents

By Rachel Rood
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Chief of Air Pollution Outreach with Cleveland's Division of Air Quality Christina Yoka stand with a microphone answering a resident's question
Zaria Johnson
/
Ideastream Public Media
Chief of Air Pollution Outreach with Cleveland's Division of Air Quality Christina Yoka answers answering Collinwood resident Konni Nelson's question at the first in a series of CleaninCLE public engagement meetings on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

In the 1960s and 70s, Cleveland Mayor Carl Stokes, known for being the first Black mayor of a major U.S. city, was also a pioneer of environmental justice, and used his platform, along with his brother, Congressman Louis Stokes, to advocate for environmental laws to improve people's living conditions.

His efforts inspired the creation of the first Earth Day and led to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1970.

One of Mayor Stokes' driving issues was improving air quality in the city, and consistently pointed out how pollution disproportionately affected inner-city communities.

Half a century later, this issue remains, with air pollution contributing to significantly higher pediatric asthma rates in some Cleveland neighborhoods than the national average -- almost three times higher.

The city of Cleveland is hoping to update the city's air quality standards for the first time since 1977, and is seeking input from residents through a series of public meetings this month. Jan. 30 is the last of four information sessions.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by talking about this issue with a city official, and our environmental reporter.

Later in the show, we're going to talk about the recent suspension of the mayor of East Cleveland, who is facing criminal corruption charges.

And we'll meet a legend of Akron's new-wave music scene in this week's "Shuffle."

Cleveland Department of Public Health Public Input Meetings: Air Quality Codes

Thursday, Jan. 30 - 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Virtual Click Here for Teams Link

Thursday, Feb. 6 - 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
One Hope NEO
3202 Fulton Rd.

Guests:
-Christina Yoka, Chief of Air Pollution Outreach, Cleveland Department of Public Health
-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Tracey Thomas, Musician
-Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood