Ohio property owners look for help as appraisals and taxes increase

Home, business and landowners will be receiving their first half property taxes in the coming weeks. In Cuyahoga County many taxpayers will likely see an increase.

This is a result of a property reappraisal that was conducted last year in the county as required by the state. Overall, Cuyahoga County saw property values increase on average 32%.

That does not mean property taxes will increase the same amount.

Meanwhile, in Columbus, lawmakers have heard complaints and requests from constituents to “do something” about increasing property taxes. Lawmakers weren’t able to deliver last session, but the issue is said to be on the list of priorities in this new session.

A bipartisan committee tasked with studying Ohio’s property tax laws recently delivered 21 recommendations to lawmakers on possible reforms.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Revision website has details for property owners who wish to pursue a formal complaint of their current appraisal.

Ethan Swope / AP The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2025.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’re going to talk about property taxes and possible reforms and what if anything Cuyahoga County property owners can do if they dispute their appraised values.

Later, we will hear from a journalist in Los Angeles where wildfires whipped by near-hurricane force winds are devastating parts of Southern California.

