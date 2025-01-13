Northeast Ohio volunteers discuss how public service has improved their lives

The holiday season may be over, but one of the most meaningful gifts someone can give is their time.

Volunteering can have a powerful impact on not just those who receive, but also those who give.

Research shows that volunteering can promote better physical and mental health. It can help us live longer, happier lives by lowering stress and anxiety and enhancing our sense of purpose. One example is the late President Jimmy Carter, who lived to 100 and volunteered well into his 90s building houses with Habitat for Humanity.

To start Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we're talking to some so-called "super-volunteers," those who have made the act of public service a major part of their lives, to learn what volunteering can do to help our greater communities, and ourselves.

Later in the hour, we'll get an update on seasonal illnesses that have been spreading during these winter months.

Medical experts and epidemiologists have been warning of a "quad-demic." Not only are cold and flu numbers rising, but COVID-19 remains a threat, along with higher than usual numbers of norovirus cases.

Guests:

- Min. Vikki Jackson, Volunteer, Elizabeth Baptist Church, The Haven Home and Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court

- Brian Stefan-Szittai, Volunteer, Cleveland Catholic Worker

- Richard "Dick" Jacquemotte, Volunteer, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

- Ryan Stemen, Volunteer & Board Member, Bridge Board, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio

- Amy Edwards, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, University Hospitals

- Donald Dumford III, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, The Cleveland Clinic