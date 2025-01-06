Northeast Ohio political experts look ahead to Donald Trump’s second term as president

In two weeks, President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, marking the start of his second term following a highly contentious and closely-watched election.

Trump has announced plans to enact swift and major changes during his early days in office, including mass deportations of millions of immigrants, imposing tariffs on countries such as Canada, Mexico and China, and pardoning individuals convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol four years ago.

Ohio Senator JD Vance will also be inaugurated as vice president this month. To fill the resulting vacancy in the Senate, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to appoint a temporary replacement who will serve until a special election in 2026.



Meanwhile, newly-elected Republican Senator Bernie Moreno was sworn in last Friday, succeeding longtime Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

State Issue 1, which proposed reforms to Ohio’s process for drawing political maps, failed. With Republicans now in control of the Ohio Statehouse, lawmakers will have the opportunity to draw new maps later this year.

Trump’s return to the White House highlights the nations deeply polarized political climate. As his inauguration approaches, his cabinet appointments and early policy priorities are expected to ignite debate and shape the direction of his presidency.

On Monday’s "The Sound of Ideas," a panel of political experts will discuss the year ahead in politics, examining both national developments and statewide implications for Ohio.

Guests:

-Matt Cox, Founder and President, Capitol Partners

-Kathryn Lavelle, Ph.D., Professor in the Department of Political Science at Case Western Reserve University

-Quentin James, Founder and President, The Collective PAC

-Thomas Sutton, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University