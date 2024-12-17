© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

New statewide adoption modernization bill heads to Governor DeWine’s desk

By Jenny Hamel
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
The Adoption Modernization Act is expected to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine. The bill aims to streamline the adoption process and improve outcomes for everyone involved in the process.
New Africa
/
Shutterstock
The Adoption Modernization Act is expected to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine. The bill aims to streamline the adoption process and improve outcomes for everyone involved in the process.

The Adoption Modernization Act, also known as House Bill 5, is expected to be signed by Governor Mike DeWine this week after being pushed through the Ohio House and Senate earlier this month.

The bipartisan bill addresses a broad spectrum of the adoption laws in Ohio. It aims to improve the process of adoption and the outcomes for the child, the birth parents and the adoptive parents, according to the bill's co-sponsors, Republican Representative Sharon Ray of Wadsworth and Democratic Representative Rachel Baker of Cincinnati.

Both co-sponsors are intimately familiar with adoption as Ray was adopted as a child, and Baker has adopted three children herself.

According to data published by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, almost 15,000 Ohio children live outside of their parents' care. About 3,300 of them are awaiting adoption.

On Tuesday’s "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the adoption process in Ohio and how the bill could change the current system.

Later in the hour, Ideastream's Jeff St. Clair sat down with Paul Gaston, former Kent State University provost, for a conversation about the state of higher education.

Higher education faces a perfect storm of challenges with declining enrollment, fiscal emergencies and a hostile political environment. In his new book, "Rebuilding Support for Higher Education: Practical Strategies for Principled Leaders," Gaston offers advice for college administrators on how to weather the storm.

Guests:
-Rachel Baker, State Representative, Ohio House District 27
-Betsie Norris, Founder and Executive Director, Adoption Network of Cleveland
-Jeff St. Clair, Midday Host and Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Paul Gaston, Author, "Rebuilding Support for Higher Education: Practical Strategies for Principled Leaders"

Tags
The Sound of Ideas adoptionThe Sound of Ideas
Jenny Hamel
Jenny Hamel is the host of the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Jenny Hamel