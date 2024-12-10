© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reflects on infrastructure bill, other career highlights

By Jenny Hamel,
Aya Cathey
Published December 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Cleveland yesterday where he spoke to a sold out crowd at a City Club event.

Many first came to know Secretary Buttigieg when he was still "Mayor Pete" of South Bend, Indiana, who at 29, was the youngest person in US history to govern a town of more than 100,000 people.

Buttiegig spent six years as an intelligence officer for the Navy Reserves, taking time away from this role as mayor to deploy to Afghanistan for six months.

In 2020, he sought the Democratic nomination for President, but ended his campaign before being appointed by President Biden to the role of Transportation Secretary — a historic appointment that made him the first openly-gay cabinet member.

Secretary Buttigieg took some time to speak with "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel Monday ahead of his Cleveland City Club event.

Later in this hour, the holidays can be one of the most crucial times of year to talk about fire safety. Christmas trees, holiday lights, fireplaces, and space heaters are all staples in many households and can cause fire hazards, so safety experts say it is essential to take precautions to prevent accidents.

And, we'll discuss how local animal shelters are helping stray dogs and cats this winter.

Guests:
-Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation
-Lieutenant Mike Norman, Public Information Officer, City of Cleveland Fire Department
-Lieutenant Robert Langston, Public Information Officer, City of Akron Fire Department
-Ayse Dunlap, Vice President of Operations, Cleveland Animal Protective League
-Mindy Naticchioni, Shelter Administrator, Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

