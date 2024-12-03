Immigration symposium to explore how Trump administration will impact Greater Cleveland newcomers

The Greater Cleveland region has positioned itself as a welcoming community to international newcomers. Each year, Global Cleveland hosts a week-long community-wide "Welcoming Week" that celebrates our region's diversity. Earlier this year, Cuyahoga County launched a new Welcome Center to help connect immigrants with resettlement services.

The region has also seen a tremendous influx of refugees in recent years. According to new data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, around a third of all refugees who came to Ohio in the last year settled in the Cleveland area. Most arrived from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but there have also been many newcomers from Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine and Haiti.

The second Trump administration is expected to crack down on immigration policy, including a mass deportation of migrants, with President Trump saying he will start with Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, who are legally in the US through a federal temporary protected status program.

To understand how the results of the November election will impact the region, Global Cleveland is partnering with local organizations include the county for the first Immigration Symposium, happening tomorrow at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association.

Later in this hour, we'll hear from the keynote speaker of the Immigration Symposium, Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley.

And, we'll meet two of the honorees from this year's Crain’s Cleveland Business’ 40 Under 40 awards.

Click here to register for the Post-Election Immigration Symposium

Dec. 4, 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association

Guests:

-Joe Cimperman, President & CEO, Global Cleveland

-Chris Ronayne, Executive, Cuyahoga County

-Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, Former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Former U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Malta and Former President of the Middle East Policy Council

-Andrew Bennett, Community Development Specialist, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

-Kumar Arora, CEO, Arora Ventures