Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Northeast Ohio chefs share cooking tips, traditions ahead of Thanksgiving

By Aya Cathey
Published November 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner. Top view table scene on a rustic dark wood background. Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, casseroles, pumpkin pie and sides.
JeniFoto
/
Shutterstock
Local chefs will discuss their favorite Thanksgiving dishes and holiday memories during the annual "Sound of Ideas Friendsgiving" show.

It’s that time of year — the air is crisp, the first snow has fallen, and somehow, Thanksgiving is just two days away. Many of us are already in full-on planning mode for the biggest cooking holiday of the year.

Each year on the "Sound of Ideas," we invite local chefs to share their best tips and tricks for pulling off the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. From the juiciest turkey to the creamiest mashed potatoes and everything in between, these experts are here to help make your meal unforgettable.

This year, we've asked the chefs to bring their own twist on a traditional holiday dish to the studio, so whether you’re feeding a crowd or hosting a cozy gathering with family and friends, we’ve got you covered. To wow your guests and keep the stress to a minimum, join us for the annual "Friendsgiving" show.

Guests:
-Chef Brandon Chrostowski, CEO and President, EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute
-Chef Brad Race, Director of Culinary Operations, The Last Page
-Chef Andrew Mansour, Owner, Artis
-Chef Anna Harouvis, Owner, Anna in the Raw

Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
