Columnist Regina Brett talks about her new book, 'Little Detours and Spiritual Adventures'

New York Times bestselling author and longtime local columnist Regina Brett says her life has been full of "detours." She was an unwed mother at 21, recovering alcoholic at 25 and cancer survivor at 41.

In Brett's latest book "Little Detours and Spiritual Adventures: Inspiration for Times Life Doesn't Go as Planned," Brett shares stories that celebrate her deep faith and a sense of gratitude for all life has given, including the good and the seemingly bad.

Brett says these life "detours" are not bumps in the road or negative situations. Instead she reframes these life arcs as spiritual adventures "to strengthen our soul and to better love ourselves, our lives and everyone in it."

Brett joined Ideastream Public Media’s “Sound of Ideas” host Jeny Hamel on the program recently to talk about the book and how her own life detours informed her story.

Guest:

-Regina Brett, Author, “Little Detours and Spiritual Adventures”