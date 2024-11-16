© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Ambassador to the Philippines discusses U.S. relations during stop in Northeast Ohio

By Drew Maziasz
Published November 16, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Ambassador Jose Romualdez at Ideastream Reporter Gabriel Kramer sitting in a radio studio.
Drew Maziasz
/
Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream Reporter Gabriel Kramer met Ambassador Romualdez while he was in Northeast Ohio, and sat down for a lengthy interview.

There are more than 4.3 million Filipino Americans living in the U.S., making it the third-largest Asian American population in the country.

It's a population that draws on a strong relationship between the Philippines and the U.S., stretching back to the ending of World War II, when many military bases were established in the South Pacific nation.

There's a strong economic relationship between the two countries as well. One that is focused on trade and security in the Pacific region.

That security has been grabbing headlines as of late, with aggression from China impacting trade in the South China Sea.

The Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America Jose Romualdez was recently in Northeast Ohio at the invitation of the Cleveland Council on World Affairs.

He visited with several Filipino American groups and stopped by the Idea Center studios to speak with our Gabriel Kramer.

Kramer, a Filipino American journalist, asked Romualdez about press freedom, military spending in the Philippines and what it's like visiting Filipino groups across the country.

Guests:
- Jose G. Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America
- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz