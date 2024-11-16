Ambassador to the Philippines discusses U.S. relations during stop in Northeast Ohio

There are more than 4.3 million Filipino Americans living in the U.S., making it the third-largest Asian American population in the country.

It's a population that draws on a strong relationship between the Philippines and the U.S., stretching back to the ending of World War II, when many military bases were established in the South Pacific nation.

There's a strong economic relationship between the two countries as well. One that is focused on trade and security in the Pacific region.

That security has been grabbing headlines as of late, with aggression from China impacting trade in the South China Sea.

The Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America Jose Romualdez was recently in Northeast Ohio at the invitation of the Cleveland Council on World Affairs.

He visited with several Filipino American groups and stopped by the Idea Center studios to speak with our Gabriel Kramer.

Kramer, a Filipino American journalist, asked Romualdez about press freedom, military spending in the Philippines and what it's like visiting Filipino groups across the country.

Guests:

- Jose G. Romualdez, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the United States of America

- Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media